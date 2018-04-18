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Indicators

NHNL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
NHNL.mq5 (7.76 KB) view
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The New High New Low Index indicator displays the High/Low values of a symbol.

The index is calculated as the difference between the number of highest highs and the number of lowest lows for a given period.

In addition to High and Low, the indicator calculates their sum - the HL index.

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - period, for which the High and Low indices will be calculated.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20049

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