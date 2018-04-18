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NHNL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The New High New Low Index indicator displays the High/Low values of a symbol.
The index is calculated as the difference between the number of highest highs and the number of lowest lows for a given period.
In addition to High and Low, the indicator calculates their sum - the HL index.
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - period, for which the High and Low indices will be calculated.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20049
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