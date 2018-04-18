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Indicators

RSdynamic_line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator is based on moving averages. It dynamically calculates and shows possible support/resistance levels.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20053

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