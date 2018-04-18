Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSdynamic_line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4437
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is based on moving averages. It dynamically calculates and shows possible support/resistance levels.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20053
NHNL_Divergence
The indicator of divergences of High/Low indices.SignalMAAboveBelow 2
A module of trading signals based on the Moving Average indicator signal module.