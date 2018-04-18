CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NHNL_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8013
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The custom NHNL_Divergence indicator (based on the NHNL indicator) draws the HL index line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

The NHNL indicator is not required for the operation of NHNL_Divergence.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - the period for calculating High/Low indices of the NHNL indicator;
  • Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
  • Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20052

SignalMAAboveBelow 2 SignalMAAboveBelow 2

A module of trading signals based on the Moving Average indicator signal module.

NHNL NHNL

The New High New Low Index indicator.

RSdynamic_line RSdynamic_line

An indicator of dynamic support/resistance levels.

SerialMA SerialMA

Dynamic Moving Average.