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NHNL_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The custom NHNL_Divergence indicator (based on the NHNL indicator) draws the HL index line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
The NHNL indicator is not required for the operation of NHNL_Divergence.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - the period for calculating High/Low indices of the NHNL indicator;
- Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
- Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20052
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