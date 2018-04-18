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MultipleFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator allows finding on the price chart fractals with different dimensions and displaying them simultaneously.
It searches for fractals with dimensions form 1х1 to 10х10
The indicator has five input parameters:
- Min dimension of a fractal - the minimum dimension of fractals to display;
- Max dimension of a fractal - the maximum dimension of fractals to display;
- Use last bar - whether to use the current bar for search;
- Upper fractals color - the color of upper fractals;
- Lower fractals color - the color of lower fractals.
The fractals found are displayed in digits, which correspond to their dimensions.
Fig.1 Fractals with the dimension of 2х2
Fig.2 Fractals with the dimension of 3x3
Fig.3 Fractals with the dimension of 4x4
Fig.4 Fractals with dimensions of 2x2 to 10x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20048
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