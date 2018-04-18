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Indicators

MultipleFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator allows finding on the price chart fractals with different dimensions and displaying them simultaneously.

It searches for fractals with dimensions form 1х1 to 10х10

The indicator has five input parameters:

  • Min dimension of a fractal - the minimum dimension of fractals to display;
  • Max dimension of a fractal - the maximum dimension of fractals to display;
  • Use last bar - whether to use the current bar for search;
  • Upper fractals color - the color of upper fractals;
  • Lower fractals color - the color of lower fractals.
Note that if you choose "Yes" in Use last bar, the rightmost found fractal can be canceled if the configuration of the right side of the fractal candlestick formation changes.

The fractals found are displayed in digits, which correspond to their dimensions.

Fig.1 Fractals with the dimension of 2х2

Fig.2 Fractals with the dimension of 3x3

Fig.3 Fractals with the dimension of 4x4

Fig.4 Fractals with dimensions of 2x2 to 10x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20048

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