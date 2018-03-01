Trend Me Leave Me

The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor works with one position (can be used on netting accounts). The direction of a new open signal is calculated depending on the direction of the last closed position (BUY or SELL) and the way that position was closed (by Stop Loss or Take Profit).

General principle:

If a position was closed by Take Profit, the next position will be opened in the same direction;

If a position was closed by Stop Loss, then the next position should be opened in the opposite direction.

Type of closing is determined in OnTradeTransaction() using ENUM_DEAL_REASON: the transaction and its type is accessed in OnTradeTransaction() first:

TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD - adding a deal to history. It is performed as a result of order execution or making operations with the account balance.

, and then the DEAL_REASON property is checked.

If the Breakeven parameter is not equal to zero, the position will be moved to breakeven if possible.

After determining the direction in OnTradeTransaction(), check for further conditions:

To open a BUY position, the SAR indicator on bar #0 must be less than the Close of bar #0, and ADX on bar #0 must be less than 20.

than the Close of bar #0, and ADX on bar #0 must be less than 20. To open a SELL position, the SAR indicator on bar #0 must be greater than the Close of bar #0, and ADX on bar #0 must be less than 20;





Input Parameters

Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;

- Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Risk in percent for a deal - risk percent per trade;

- risk percent per trade; Breakeven (in pips) - the breakeven value;

- the breakeven value; ADX: averaging period - ADX indicator parameter;

- ADX indicator parameter; SAR: price increment step - acceleration factor - SAR indicator parameter;

- SAR indicator parameter; SAR: maximum value of step - SAR indicator parameter.

Default parameters, EURUSD,M30 from 2017.01.08 to 2018.02.05