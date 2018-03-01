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D_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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D-Oscillator is an oscillator based on the RSI and CCI ratio.
Calculation formula
Line1[i] = 2/(Smooth + 1)*StCCI + (1 - 2/(Smooth + 1))*Line1[i-1]
Line2[i] = 2/(Smooth*0.8 + 1)*Line1[i-1] + (1 - 2/(Smooth*0.8 + 1))*Line2[i-1]
where
StCCI = [CCI_Coeff]*CCI[i] + (1 - [CCI_Coeff])*StRSI
StRSI = (RSI[i] - MinRSI)*200/(MaxRSI - MinRSI) - 100
MaxRSI, MinRSI - the maximum/minimum values of RSI between [i-D_Period] and [i].
The indicator has five input parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period;
- D-period - the number of bars to search for the maximum/minimum RSI values;
- CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
- CCI coefficient - CCI indicator parameter;
- Smooth - smoothing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19953
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