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Indicators

D_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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5534
Rating:
(15)
Published:
D_Oscillator.mq5 (10.83 KB) view
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D-Oscillator is an oscillator based on the RSI and CCI ratio.


Calculation formula

Line1[i] = 2/(Smooth + 1)*StCCI + (1 - 2/(Smooth + 1))*Line1[i-1]


Line2[i] = 2/(Smooth*0.8 + 1)*Line1[i-1] + (1 - 2/(Smooth*0.8 + 1))*Line2[i-1]

where

StCCI = [CCI_Coeff]*CCI[i] + (1 - [CCI_Coeff])*StRSI


StRSI = (RSI[i] - MinRSI)*200/(MaxRSI - MinRSI) - 100

MaxRSI, MinRSI - the maximum/minimum values of RSI between [i-D_Period] and [i].

The indicator has five input parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period;
  • D-period - the number of bars to search for the maximum/minimum RSI values;
  • CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
  • CCI coefficient - CCI indicator parameter;
  • Smooth - smoothing.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19953

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