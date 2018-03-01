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EMA Cross Contest Hedged - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
An intersection of two Moving Averages based on the data of two bars is searched for generating a signal:
The number of the current bar can be specified in Trade bar: either bar #0 or bar #1.
If Use MACD is set to true, the EA will also take into account the position of the main MACD line relative to zero (the Trade bar parameter).
If a signal is generated when there are no open positions, a position is opened and four hedging orders are placed at a distance of Hedge level and the lifetime equal to Expiration pending orders: Buy Stop orders are placed in case of a BUY position; Sell Stop orders are placed in case of a SELL position.
Positions can be closed by an opposite signal if Close the opposite positions parameter is set to true. For example, SELL positions will be closed if a BUY signal is generated.
Once positions are opened, Trailing Stop with Trailing Step will be enabled for them.
Input Parameters
- Lots - the volume of position to open;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
- Hedge level (in pips) - distance between pending orders;
- Close the opposite positions - the flag to close opposite positions;
- Use MACD - the flag to use MACD;
- Expiration pending orders (seconds) - pending order expiration time;
- MA short: averaging period - fast MA calculation parameter;
- MA long: averaging period - slow MA calculation parameter;
- Trade bar - the bar number to trade on;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Example of testing EURUSD, M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19945
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