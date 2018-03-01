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EMA Cross Contest Hedged - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

An intersection of two Moving Averages based on the data of two bars is searched for generating a signal:

EMA Cross Contest Hedged

The number of the current bar can be specified in Trade bar: either bar #0 or bar #1.

If Use MACD is set to true, the EA will also take into account the position of the main MACD line relative to zero (the Trade bar parameter).

If a signal is generated when there are no open positions, a position is opened and four hedging orders are placed at a distance of Hedge level and the lifetime equal to Expiration pending orders: Buy Stop orders are placed in case of a BUY position; Sell Stop orders are placed in case of a SELL position.

Positions can be closed by an opposite signal if Close the opposite positions parameter is set to true. For example, SELL positions will be closed if a BUY signal is generated.

Once positions are opened, Trailing Stop with Trailing Step will be enabled for them.


Input Parameters

  • Lots - the volume of position to open;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;
  • Hedge level (in pips) - distance between pending orders;
  • Close the opposite positions - the flag to close opposite positions;
  • Use MACD - the flag to use MACD;
  • Expiration pending orders (seconds) - pending order expiration time;
  • MA short: averaging period - fast MA calculation parameter;
  • MA long: averaging period - slow MA calculation parameter;
  • Trade bar - the bar number to trade on;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of testing EURUSD, M30:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19945

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