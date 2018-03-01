EMA Cross Contest Hedged

The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

An intersection of two Moving Averages based on the data of two bars is searched for generating a signal:

The number of the current bar can be specified in Trade bar: either bar #0 or bar #1.

If Use MACD is set to true, the EA will also take into account the position of the main MACD line relative to zero (the Trade bar parameter).

If a signal is generated when there are no open positions, a position is opened and four hedging orders are placed at a distance of Hedge level and the lifetime equal to Expiration pending orders: Buy Stop orders are placed in case of a BUY position; Sell Stop orders are placed in case of a SELL position.

Positions can be closed by an opposite signal if Close the opposite positions parameter is set to true. For example, SELL positions will be closed if a BUY signal is generated.

Once positions are opened, Trailing Stop with Trailing Step will be enabled for them.





Input Parameters

Lots - the volume of position to open;

- the volume of position to open; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;

- Stop Loss value; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;

- Take Profit value; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value;

- trailing value; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value;

- trailing step value; Hedge level (in pips) - distance between pending orders;

- distance between pending orders; Close the opposite positions - the flag to close opposite positions;

- the flag to close opposite positions; Use MACD - the flag to use MACD;

- the flag to use MACD; Expiration pending orders (seconds) - pending order expiration time;

- pending order expiration time; MA short: averaging period - fast MA calculation parameter;

- fast MA calculation parameter; MA long: averaging period - slow MA calculation parameter;

- slow MA calculation parameter; Trade bar - the bar number to trade on;

- the bar number to trade on; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of testing EURUSD, M30: