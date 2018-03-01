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Indicators

AO_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
AO_Divergence.mq5 (29.43 KB) view
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The custom indicator AO_Divergence draws the AO indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, this indicator allows configuring the parameters of the fast and slow MAs.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Fast MA period - the period of the fast SMA;
  • Slow MA period - the period of the slow SMA;
  • Bullish color - the color of bullish signal arrows and lines;
  • Bearish color - the color of bearish signal arrows and lines;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19950

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