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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BB-Decimal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Common Bollinger Bands with the possibility to set the colors and styles of all lines.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - period
- Deviation - deviation
- Applied price - calculation price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19952
Trend Me Leave Me
The EA trades using the signals of iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicators. The profit/loss of the last closed position is taken into account. Positions are moved to breakeven.AO_Divergence
The indicator searches for divergences and displays them on the chart of the custom AO indicator.
D_Oscillator
RSI+CCI in one window.GeoMean_MA
Geometric Mean Moving Average is a simple moving average calculated by the geometric mean method.