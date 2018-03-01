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Indicators

BB-Decimal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BB-Decimal.mq5 (9.74 KB) view
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Common Bollinger Bands with the possibility to set the colors and styles of all lines.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - period
  • Deviation - deviation
  • Applied price - calculation price


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19952

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