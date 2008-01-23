CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Instantaneous Trendline Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
32669
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Author: Luis Guilherme Damiani

Like MA cross but this indicator shows more valid signal. Buy and Sell Signal appears when it cross each others.

