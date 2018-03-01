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Indicators

Kurtosis - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Kurtosis.mq5 (10.95 KB) view
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A trend oscillator. It is calculated by the following formula:

SMA(3) of EMA (66) of ( Momentum[period] - Momentum[period-1] )

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period of momentum - momentum calculation period;
  • Primary smoothing period - EMA smoothing period (66);
  • Secondary smoothing period - SMA smoothing period (3);
  • Applied price - price used for calculating the momentum.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19887

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