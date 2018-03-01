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Kurtosis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A trend oscillator. It is calculated by the following formula:
SMA(3) of EMA (66) of ( Momentum[period] - Momentum[period-1] )
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period of momentum - momentum calculation period;
- Primary smoothing period - EMA smoothing period (66);
- Secondary smoothing period - SMA smoothing period (3);
- Applied price - price used for calculating the momentum.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19887
Kicking Pattern
The indicator searches for a sequence of candlesticks on a chart and marks bullish and bearish sequences.Difference
The Difference indicator shows the difference between the current prices and prices as of N periods ago.
Logarithmic Regression
Logarithmic regression channel.Moving Average Candles
A moving average drawn as candlesticks on a chart.