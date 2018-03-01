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Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Difference indicator shows the difference between the current prices and prices as of N periods ago.
It can show the difference in two modes:
- The difference between Open and Close;
- The difference between High and Low.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Calculation method - select one of the two available calculation methods.
Fig.1 The High/Low mode
Fig.2 The Open/Close mode
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19885
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