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Indicators

Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Difference.mq5 (8.14 KB) view
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The Difference indicator shows the difference between the current prices and prices as of N periods ago.

It can show the difference in two modes:

  1. The difference between Open and Close;
  2. The difference between High and Low.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Calculation method - select one of the two available calculation methods.

Fig.1 The High/Low mode

Fig.2 The Open/Close mode

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19885

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