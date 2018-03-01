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Indicators

Moving Average Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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8316
Rating:
(15)
Published:
MA_Candles.mq5 (13.64 KB) view
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Moving Average Candles draws a moving average as candlesticks.

It has five input parameters:

  • MA period - moving average calculation period
  • MA method - moving average calculation method;
  • MA shift - shift;
  • Bullish candles color - color of bullish candlesticks;
  • Bearish candles color - color of bearish candlesticks.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19890

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