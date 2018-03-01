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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Moving Average Candles draws a moving average as candlesticks.
It has five input parameters:
- MA period - moving average calculation period
- MA method - moving average calculation method;
- MA shift - shift;
- Bullish candles color - color of bullish candlesticks;
- Bearish candles color - color of bearish candlesticks.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19890
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