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Indicators

Kicking Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Kicking Pattern indicator searches for a sequence of candlesticks on a chart and marks bullish and bearish sequences.

  • Bearish Pattern: candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down;
  • Bullish pattern: candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up.

An example:

The indicator has two switchers:

  • Show bullish patterns - enable marking of bullish patterns;
  • Show bearish patterns - enable marking of bearish patterns.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19886

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