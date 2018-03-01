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Kicking Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Kicking Pattern indicator searches for a sequence of candlesticks on a chart and marks bullish and bearish sequences.
- Bearish Pattern: candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down;
- Bullish pattern: candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up.
An example:
The indicator has two switchers:
- Show bullish patterns - enable marking of bullish patterns;
- Show bearish patterns - enable marking of bearish patterns.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19886
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