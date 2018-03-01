The Kicking Pattern indicator searches for a sequence of candlesticks on a chart and marks bullish and bearish sequences.

Bearish Pattern: candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down ;

; Bullish pattern: candlestick down - candlestick up - candlestick down - candlestick up.

An example:

The indicator has two switchers: