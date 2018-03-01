Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Logarithmic Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14048
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws a channel calculated by the logarithmic function.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Length - the channel length in bars;
- Deviation - channel width;
- Applied price - price used for calculation.
The appearance of the channel depends on its length, i.e. the number of bars calculated.
Fig.1 Length 50, chart period H4
Fig.2 Length 75, chart period H4
Fig.3 Length 100, chart period H4
Fig.4 Length 100, chart period MN
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19889
Kurtosis
Kurtosis is an indicator of market sentiment.Kicking Pattern
The indicator searches for a sequence of candlesticks on a chart and marks bullish and bearish sequences.
Moving Average Candles
A moving average drawn as candlesticks on a chart.Median Moving Average
Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.