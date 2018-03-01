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Indicators

Logarithmic Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator draws a channel calculated by the logarithmic function.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Length - the channel length in bars;
  • Deviation - channel width;
  • Applied price - price used for calculation.

The appearance of the channel depends on its length, i.e. the number of bars calculated.

Fig.1 Length 50, chart period H4


Fig.2 Length 75, chart period H4


Fig.3 Length 100, chart period H4


Fig.4 Length 100, chart period MN

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19889

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