The indicator draws a channel calculated by the logarithmic function.

There are three adjustable parameters:

Length - the channel length in bars;

- the channel length in bars; Deviation - channel width;

- channel width; Applied price - price used for calculation.

The appearance of the channel depends on its length, i.e. the number of bars calculated.

Fig.1 Length 50, chart period H4





Fig.2 Length 75, chart period H4





Fig.3 Length 100, chart period H4





Fig.4 Length 100, chart period MN