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AMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows MACD calculated based on AMA.
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- Period of the Fast AMA;
- Fast EMA of the Fast AMA - the period of the fast EMA in the fast AMA settings;
- Slow EMA of the Fast AMA - the period of the slow EMA in the fast AMA settings;
- Period of the Slow AMA;
- Fast EMA of the Slow AMA - the period of the fast EMA in the slow AMA settings;
- Slow EMA of the Slow AMA - the period of the slow EMA in the slow AMA settings;
- The signal line period - period for the signal line of AMACD;
- Applied price - AMACD calculation price.
Fig.1 AMACD H1
Fig.2 AMACD M15
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19882
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