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Indicators

AMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
AMACD.mq5 (18.33 KB) view
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The indicator shows MACD calculated based on AMA.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • Period of the Fast AMA;
  • Fast EMA of the Fast AMA - the period of the fast EMA in the fast AMA settings;
  • Slow EMA of the Fast AMA - the period of the slow EMA in the fast AMA settings;
  • Period of the Slow AMA;
  • Fast EMA of the Slow AMA - the period of the fast EMA in the slow AMA settings;
  • Slow EMA of the Slow AMA - the period of the slow EMA in the slow AMA settings;
  • The signal line period - period for the signal line of AMACD;
  • Applied price - AMACD calculation price.

Fig.1 AMACD H1

Fig.2 AMACD M15

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19882

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