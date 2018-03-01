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Asymmetric Trend Pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Asymmetric Trend Pressure indicator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.
Unlike Advance Trend Pressure, here only Open and Close prices for a certain period are used for determining the trend direction. In addition, this indicator allows to asymmetrically choose calculation periods for the bullish and bearish trend components.
The indicator has four input parameters:
- Period Up - calculation period for the bullish trend component;
- Period Down - calculation period for the bearish trend component;
- Period - indicator calculation period;
- Show lines Up and Down - showing the lines of the bullish and bearish components.
Fig.1 Trend direction and strength line.
Fig.2 Trend direction and strength line with the lines of bullish and bearish components.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19880
The Advance Trend Pressure oscillator shows the trend direction and strength line. It can additionally show the bullish and bearish components of the trend.MA with Band
The indicator displays a Moving Average with bullish and bearish areas.
Classic MACD based on Adaptive Moving Average.Wilson Relative Price Channel
Wilson Relative Price Channel.