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Indicators

VAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(9)
Published:
VAMA.mq5 (13.74 KB) view
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The indicator draws a Simple Moving Average, which is constructed taking into account tick volumes of each bar.

It has two parameters:

  • Period VAMA - SMA calculation period;
  • Applied price - SMA calculation price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19836

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