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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a Simple Moving Average, which is constructed taking into account tick volumes of each bar.
It has two parameters:
- Period VAMA - SMA calculation period;
- Applied price - SMA calculation price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19836
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