The Alligator indicator based on the VAMA - simple MA of volumes indicator.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

Period of Jaws line - period of Alligator's Jaws line;

- period of Alligator's Jaws line; Shift of Jaws line - shift of Alligator's Jaws line;

- shift of Alligator's Jaws line; Period of Teeth line - period of Alligator's Teeth line;

- period of Alligator's Teeth line; Shift of Teeth line - shift of Alligator's Teeth line;

- shift of Alligator's Teeth line; Period of Lips line - period of Alligator's Lips line;

- period of Alligator's Lips line; Shift of Lips line - shift of Alligator's Lips line;

- shift of Alligator's Lips line; Applied price - price used for the calculation of indicator lines.

Note that the indicator needs the compiled VAMA.ex5 file, which should be available in the MQL5\Indicators folders.