CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VAMA based Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4993
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
VAMA.mq5 (13.74 KB) view
Alligator_With_VAMA.mq5 (12.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Alligator indicator based on the VAMA - simple MA of volumes indicator.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

  • Period of Jaws line - period of Alligator's Jaws line;
  • Shift of Jaws line - shift of Alligator's Jaws line;
  • Period of Teeth line - period of Alligator's Teeth line;
  • Shift of Teeth line - shift of Alligator's Teeth line;
  • Period of Lips line - period of Alligator's Lips line;
  • Shift of Lips line - shift of Alligator's Lips line;
  • Applied price - price used for the calculation of indicator lines.

Note that the indicator needs the compiled VAMA.ex5 file, which should be available in the MQL5\Indicators folders.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19837

VAMA VAMA

A simple Moving Average of volumes.

Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes

The indicator shows Simple Moving Averages from two timeframes.

RSI on the Price Chart RSI on the Price Chart

Standard RSI on the price chart.

ZScore ZScore

The ZScore indicator shows relative price deviation from its average value.