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VAMA based Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Alligator indicator based on the VAMA - simple MA of volumes indicator.
It has seven adjustable parameters:
- Period of Jaws line - period of Alligator's Jaws line;
- Shift of Jaws line - shift of Alligator's Jaws line;
- Period of Teeth line - period of Alligator's Teeth line;
- Shift of Teeth line - shift of Alligator's Teeth line;
- Period of Lips line - period of Alligator's Lips line;
- Shift of Lips line - shift of Alligator's Lips line;
- Applied price - price used for the calculation of indicator lines.
Note that the indicator needs the compiled VAMA.ex5 file, which should be available in the MQL5\Indicators folders.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19837
VAMA
A simple Moving Average of volumes.Diff_TF_MA - Moving Averages for two timeframes
The indicator shows Simple Moving Averages from two timeframes.
RSI on the Price Chart
Standard RSI on the price chart.ZScore
The ZScore indicator shows relative price deviation from its average value.