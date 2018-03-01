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A set of eight Moving Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays a set of eight Moving Averages. It allows setting methods and calculation prices for all MAs at a time. An individual calculation period is set for each moving average.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Calculated method MA - the calculation method used for all MAs;
- Calculated price MA - the calculation price used for all MAs;
- Periods of all MA - individual periods for the MAs. Set as a text parameter with the comma "," separator.
Fig.1 The SMA method
Fig.2 The EMA method
Fig.3 The SMMA method
Fig.4 The LWMA method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19789
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