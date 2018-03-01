The indicator displays a set of eight Moving Averages. It allows setting methods and calculation prices for all MAs at a time. An individual calculation period is set for each moving average.

There are three adjustable parameters:

Calculated method MA - the calculation method used for all MAs;

- the calculation method used for all MAs; Calculated price MA - the calculation price used for all MAs;

- the calculation price used for all MAs; Periods of all MA - individual periods for the MAs. Set as a text parameter with the comma "," separator.

Fig.1 The SMA method





Fig.2 The EMA method





Fig.3 The SMMA method





Fig.4 The LWMA method