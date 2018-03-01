CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

A set of eight Moving Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9725
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays a set of eight Moving Averages. It allows setting methods and calculation prices for all MAs at a time. An individual calculation period is set for each moving average.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Calculated method MA - the calculation method used for all MAs;
  • Calculated price MA - the calculation price used for all MAs;
  • Periods of all MA - individual periods for the MAs. Set as a text parameter with the comma "," separator.

Fig.1 The SMA method


Fig.2 The EMA method


Fig.3 The SMMA method


Fig.4 The LWMA method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19789

Channel based on extreme prices Channel based on extreme prices

The indicator draws a channel at candlestick extreme prices.

Custom Daily Candlesticks Custom Daily Candlesticks

The indicator draws daily candlesticks with extended parameters. It only works on the D1 chart timeframe.

The volume based ATR indicator The volume based ATR indicator

The indicator calculates the ATR value based on the minimum price differences of the current and previous day, taking into account the volume of the current day.

Indicator showing the day open price Indicator showing the day open price

The indicator draws the opening price of the day. It works on timeframes up to H1.