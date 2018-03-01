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Indicators

Custom Daily Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator allows customizing the day beginning hour, the vertical shift of candlesticks, as well as colors of bullish, bearish and doji candlesticks.

It has five input parameters:

  • Hour of begin day - day beginning hour;
  • Candles vertical shift - vertical shift for the candlesticks;
  • Color of bullish candle - select color for bullish candlesticks;
  • Color of bearish candle - select color for bearish candlesticks;
  • Color of doji candle - select color for doji candlesticks.

Fig. 1. Default settings.


Fig. 2. The day beginning hour is set to 12.


Figure 3. The day beginning hour is set to 23.


Figure 4. Shift is set to 0.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19787

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