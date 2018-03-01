The indicator allows customizing the day beginning hour, the vertical shift of candlesticks, as well as colors of bullish, bearish and doji candlesticks.

It has five input parameters:

Hour of begin day - day beginning hour;

- day beginning hour; Candles vertical shift - vertical shift for the candlesticks;

- vertical shift for the candlesticks; Color of bullish candle - select color for bullish candlesticks;

- select color for bullish candlesticks; Color of bearish candle - select color for bearish candlesticks;

- select color for bearish candlesticks; Color of doji candle - select color for doji candlesticks.

Fig. 1. Default settings.





Fig. 2. The day beginning hour is set to 12.





Figure 3. The day beginning hour is set to 23.





Figure 4. Shift is set to 0.