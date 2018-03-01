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Custom Daily Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator allows customizing the day beginning hour, the vertical shift of candlesticks, as well as colors of bullish, bearish and doji candlesticks.
It has five input parameters:
- Hour of begin day - day beginning hour;
- Candles vertical shift - vertical shift for the candlesticks;
- Color of bullish candle - select color for bullish candlesticks;
- Color of bearish candle - select color for bearish candlesticks;
- Color of doji candle - select color for doji candlesticks.
Fig. 1. Default settings.
Fig. 2. The day beginning hour is set to 12.
Figure 3. The day beginning hour is set to 23.
Figure 4. Shift is set to 0.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19787
The indicator shows the difference between two Moving Averages in the form of a colored histogram drawn in a separate window.Marking of candlesticks larger than the specified size
The indicator marks on a price chart candlesticks, which are larger than the specified size. If the candlestick size exceeds the value specified in the indicator parameters, the indicator can show an alert message.
The indicator draws a channel at candlestick extreme prices.A set of eight Moving Averages
The indicator allows displaying on a chart eight Moving Averages with the same averaging methods and calculation prices, but with different periods.