Custom ATR. The indicator values are calculated based on the current day's High-Low and current day's High - previous day's Close or current day's Low - previous day's Close.

There are three adjustable parameters:

Period of indicator - indicator calculation period;

- indicator calculation period; Use volume - use volumes in calculations. If the parameter is set to "yes", then the current day's volume is added to the calculated minimum difference;

- use volumes in calculations. If the parameter is set to "yes", then the current day's volume is added to the calculated minimum difference; Type of indicator - indicator drawing type, Line/Histogram.

Fig.1 Line, no volume





Fig.2 Histogram, no volume





Fig.3 Line with the volume





Fig.4 Histogram with the volume