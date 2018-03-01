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Indicators

The volume based ATR indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VATR.mq5 (3.97 KB) view
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Custom ATR. The indicator values are calculated based on the current day's High-Low and current day's High - previous day's Close or current day's Low - previous day's Close.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period of indicator - indicator calculation period;
  • Use volume - use volumes in calculations. If the parameter is set to "yes", then the current day's volume is added to the calculated minimum difference;
  • Type of indicator - indicator drawing type, Line/Histogram.

Fig.1 Line, no volume


Fig.2 Histogram, no volume


Fig.3 Line with the volume


Fig.4 Histogram with the volume

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19791

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