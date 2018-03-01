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The volume based ATR indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Custom ATR. The indicator values are calculated based on the current day's High-Low and current day's High - previous day's Close or current day's Low - previous day's Close.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period of indicator - indicator calculation period;
- Use volume - use volumes in calculations. If the parameter is set to "yes", then the current day's volume is added to the calculated minimum difference;
- Type of indicator - indicator drawing type, Line/Histogram.
Fig.1 Line, no volume
Fig.2 Histogram, no volume
Fig.3 Line with the volume
Fig.4 Histogram with the volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19791
A set of eight Moving Averages
The indicator allows displaying on a chart eight Moving Averages with the same averaging methods and calculation prices, but with different periods.Channel based on extreme prices
The indicator draws a channel at candlestick extreme prices.
Indicator showing the day open price
The indicator draws the opening price of the day. It works on timeframes up to H1.Donchian Channel
The indicator draws the Donchian channel.