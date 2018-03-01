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Indicators

Channel based on extreme prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator has only one adjustable parameter, which indicates how long the previous channel high and low borders should be shown.

  • Length of levels - the length of channel borders.

Fig.1 Channel length set to 1


Fig.2 Channel length set to 2


Fig.3 Channel length set to 3


Fig.4 Channel length set to 4


Fig.5 Channel length set to 5 (default)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19788

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