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Channel based on extreme prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator has only one adjustable parameter, which indicates how long the previous channel high and low borders should be shown.
- Length of levels - the length of channel borders.
Fig.1 Channel length set to 1
Fig.2 Channel length set to 2
Fig.3 Channel length set to 3
Fig.4 Channel length set to 4
Fig.5 Channel length set to 5 (default)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19788
The indicator draws daily candlesticks with extended parameters. It only works on the D1 chart timeframe.Simple oscillator showing the difference between two Moving Averages
The indicator shows the difference between two Moving Averages in the form of a colored histogram drawn in a separate window.
The indicator allows displaying on a chart eight Moving Averages with the same averaging methods and calculation prices, but with different periods.The volume based ATR indicator
The indicator calculates the ATR value based on the minimum price differences of the current and previous day, taking into account the volume of the current day.