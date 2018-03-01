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Indicator showing the day open price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Daily Open Line. The indicator draws a line from the beginning of the day on charts with the timeframe of H1 or below. The day beginning hour can be set in input parameters.
It has only one input parameter:
- Hour of daily open - day beginning hour. The daily open price as of this hour will be shown.
Fig.1 Day beginning hour = 0, H1
Fig.2 Day beginning hour = 0, M30
Fig.3 Day beginning hour = 6, H1
Fig.4 Day beginning hour = 6, M30
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19792
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