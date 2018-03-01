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Indicators

Indicator showing the day open price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Daily Open Line. The indicator draws a line from the beginning of the day on charts with the timeframe of H1 or below. The day beginning hour can be set in input parameters.

It has only one input parameter:

  • Hour of daily open - day beginning hour. The daily open price as of this hour will be shown.

Fig.1 Day beginning hour = 0, H1


Fig.2 Day beginning hour = 0, M30


Fig.3 Day beginning hour = 6, H1


Fig.4 Day beginning hour = 6, M30

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19792

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