CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

СwlxBW5Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16352
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
wlxBW5Zone.mq4 (3.16 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: B.Williams, coding wellx

CwlxBW5Zone indicator.


BBand Width Ratio BBand Width Ratio

Indicator BBand Width Ratio.

i-RoundPrice-T01m i-RoundPrice-T01m

Indicator i-RoundPrice-T01m

Fib SR Fib SR

Fib SR indicator.

Din Fibo Next Din Fibo Next

The indicator shows the channel