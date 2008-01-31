Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fib SR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21033
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Eli hayun
Fib SR indicator.
Fib SR indicator.
СwlxBW5Zone
CwlxBW5Zone indicator.BBand Width Ratio
Indicator BBand Width Ratio.
Din Fibo Next
The indicator shows the channelPivot RS Session
Pivot RS Session indicator. Shows trading sessions.