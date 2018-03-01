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SAR index based on MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of this indicator is to replace the High and Low prices with the Moving Average indicator values when calculating the SAR indicator.
The result is shown below:
That is, direction of the SAR indicator changes after it touches the Moving Average indicator.
Input Parameters
- SAR: Step - the SAR indicator parameter;
- SAR: Maximum - the SAR indicator parameter;
- MA: Period - the Moving Average parameter;
- MA: Shift - the Moving Average parameter;
- MA: Method - the Moving Average parameter.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19770
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