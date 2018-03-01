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Indicators

SAR index based on MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The idea of ​​this indicator is to replace the High and Low prices with the Moving Average indicator values when calculating the SAR indicator.

The result is shown below:

SAR index based on MA

That is, direction of the SAR indicator changes after it touches the Moving Average indicator.


Input Parameters

  • SAR: Step - the SAR indicator parameter;
  • SAR: Maximum - the SAR indicator parameter;
  • MA: Period - the Moving Average parameter;
  • MA: Shift - the Moving Average parameter;
  • MA: Method - the Moving Average parameter.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19770

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