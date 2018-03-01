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Indicators

XIBS_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XIBS_Histogram.mq5 (17.17 KB) view
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Real author: Rosh

The Internal Bar Strength indicator implemented in the form of a colored histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the class is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. The XIBS_Histogram indicator

Fig.1. The XIBS_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19660

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