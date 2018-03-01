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XIBS_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Rosh
The Internal Bar Strength indicator implemented in the form of a colored histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the class is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. The XIBS_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19660
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