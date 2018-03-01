Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
InOutBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4756
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Kalenzo
The indicator marks candlesticks with colored arrows if candlesticks of a higher timeframe selected in input parameters are higher or lower than previous candlesticks. It should be noted that the indicator (for obvious reasons) is repainted on the number of candlesticks included in the candlestick of a higher timeframe selected in input parameters.
Fig.1. The InOutBar indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19657
Buy or Sell signals are generated when the price is above iMA (Miving Average, MA) with a very large period. As the number of open positions increases, the distance between trades (during which entry signals are skipped) also increases. The EA trades in the specified time interval.AroonOscillator_Histogram
The AroonOscillator indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The SVS_Trend indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters.XIBS_Histogram
The Internal Bar Strength indicator implemented in the form of a colored histogram.