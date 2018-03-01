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Indicators

InOutBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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InOutBar.mq5 (19.61 KB) view
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Real author: Kalenzo

The indicator marks candlesticks with colored arrows if candlesticks of a higher timeframe selected in input parameters are higher or lower than previous candlesticks. It should be noted that the indicator (for obvious reasons) is repainted on the number of candlesticks included in the candlestick of a higher timeframe selected in input parameters.

Fig.1. The InOutBar indicator.

Fig.1. The InOutBar indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19657

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