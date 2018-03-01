Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorDerivative_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3386
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorDerivative indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled ColorDerivative.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Indicator ColorDerivative_HTF.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19663
XIBS_Histogram
The Internal Bar Strength indicator implemented in the form of a colored histogram.SVS_Trend_HTF
The SVS_Trend indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters.
Exp_ColorJJRSX_Tm_Plus
A trading system based on ColorJJRSX indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time.VR Orders History MT5 Lite
VR Orders History MT5 Lite - a script for downloading trading history in the CSV format.