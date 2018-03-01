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Indicators

ColorDerivative_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3386
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Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorDerivative.mq5 (15.28 KB) view
ColorDerivative_HTF.mq5 (23.12 KB) view
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The ColorDerivative indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled ColorDerivative.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Indicator ColorDerivative_HTF.

Fig.1. Indicator ColorDerivative_HTF.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19663

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