CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AdaptiveRVICloud_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4114
Rating:
(15)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
AdaptiveRVICloud.mq5 (18.15 KB) view
AdaptiveRVICloud_System_HTF.mq5 (33.57 KB) view
CyclePeriod.mq5 (9.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two AdaptiveRVICloud indicators from different timeframes on one chart. The indicator of a larger timeframe is displayed as a color trend cloud, which determines trend. The second indicator of a smaller timeframe draws small colored dots, which show trend direction, and a large colored dot when trend reverses.

The indicator requires compiled AdaptiveRVICloud.ex5 and CyclePeriod.ex5 indicator files. Add them to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AdaptiveRVICloud_System_HTF indicator.

Fig.1. The AdaptiveRVICloud_System_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19639

XDidi_Index_System_HTF XDidi_Index_System_HTF

Two "Didi Needles" indicators from different timeframes on one chart.

Martin for small deposits Martin for small deposits

Martingale based Expert Advisor specially designed for small deposits.

Arrows and Curves EA Arrows and Curves EA

An Expert Advisor based on the "Arrows&Curves" indicator.

ExpertZZLWA ExpertZZLWA

The Expert Advisor allows checking the potential profitability of the ZigZagLW Addition indicator.