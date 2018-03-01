Two AdaptiveRVICloud indicators from different timeframes on one chart. The indicator of a larger timeframe is displayed as a color trend cloud, which determines trend. The second indicator of a smaller timeframe draws small colored dots, which show trend direction, and a large colored dot when trend reverses.

The indicator requires compiled AdaptiveRVICloud.ex5 and CyclePeriod.ex5 indicator files. Add them to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AdaptiveRVICloud_System_HTF indicator.