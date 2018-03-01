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Arrows and Curves EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Nikolay, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by the Arrows&Curves indicator:
Position volume management: either fixed volume (the 'Lots' parameter should be greater than zero) or risk as percent of free margin ('Lots' should be less than or equal to zero, in this case the 'Risk' parameter will be used).
Position Opening Conditions
- If the indicator buffer #0 is not equal to zero, it is a Buy signal;
- If the indicator buffer #1 is not equal to zero, it is a Sell signal;
Input Parameters
- Lots (if "Lots" <=0.0 -> will use the setting "Risk") - position volume;
- Stop Loss (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - stop loss value;
- Take Profit (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - take profit value;
- Trailing Stop (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - trailing stop value;
- Trailing Step (if "0" - the setting "Trailing Stop" is disabled) (in pips) - trailing step value;
- Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
- reversal period - indicator parameter;
- Channel - indicator parameter;
- Stop Channel - indicator parameter;
- shift - indicator parameter.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19643
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