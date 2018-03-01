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Arrows and Curves EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Kola1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10797
Rating:
(20)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
arrows_curves.mq5 (15.3 KB) view
Arrows and Curves EA.mq5 (18.6 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: Nikolay, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by the Arrows&Curves indicator:

Arrows&Curves

Position volume management: either fixed volume (the 'Lots' parameter should be greater than zero) or risk as percent of free margin ('Lots' should be less than or equal to zero, in this case the 'Risk' parameter will be used).


Position Opening Conditions

  • If the indicator buffer #0 is not equal to zero, it is a Buy signal;
  • If the indicator buffer #1 is not equal to zero, it is a Sell signal;


Input Parameters

  • Lots (if "Lots" <=0.0 -> will use the setting "Risk") - position volume;
  • Stop Loss (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - stop loss value;
  • Take Profit (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - take profit value;
  • Trailing Stop (if "0" - the setting is disabled) (in pips) - trailing stop value;
  • Trailing Step (if "0" - the setting "Trailing Stop" is disabled) (in pips) - trailing step value;
  • Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
  • reversal period - indicator parameter;
  • Channel - indicator parameter;
  • Stop Channel - indicator parameter;
  • shift - indicator parameter.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19643

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