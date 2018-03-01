The author of the idea: Nikolay, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by the Arrows&Curves indicator:

Position volume management: either fixed volume (the 'Lots' parameter should be greater than zero) or risk as percent of free margin ('Lots' should be less than or equal to zero, in this case the 'Risk' parameter will be used).





Position Opening Conditions

If the indicator buffer #0 is not equal to zero, it is a Buy signal;

If the indicator buffer #1 is not equal to zero, it is a Sell signal;





Input Parameters