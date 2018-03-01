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Indicators

XDidi_Index_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4333
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(16)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XDidi_Index.mq5 (17.9 KB) view
XDidi_Index_System_HTF.mq5 (40.03 KB) view
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Two Didi Needles indicators from different timeframes on one chart. The indicator of a larger timeframe is displayed as a color trend cloud, which determines trend. The second indicator of a smaller timeframe draws small colored dots, which show trend direction, and a large colored dot when trend reverses.

The indicator requires the compiled SXDidi_Index.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XDidi_Index_System_HTF indicator.

Fig.1. The XDidi_Index_System_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19638

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