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XDidi_Index_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two Didi Needles indicators from different timeframes on one chart. The indicator of a larger timeframe is displayed as a color trend cloud, which determines trend. The second indicator of a smaller timeframe draws small colored dots, which show trend direction, and a large colored dot when trend reverses.
The indicator requires the compiled SXDidi_Index.ex5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XDidi_Index_System_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19638
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