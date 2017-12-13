This Expert Advisor uses three indicators, RSI (Relative Strength Index), fast Moving Average (5 period), slow Moving Average (200 period).

The Idea of this strategy is to determine the general trend by using the slow Moving Average (MA 200). Then buy on the dips and sell on the rises.

Long Entry Rules

RSI (2 period) is less than 6.

Close of previous candle is greater than slow Moving Average.

Long Exit Rules

Close is greater than fast Moving Average.

Short Entry Rules

RSI (2 period) is greater than 95.

Close of previous candle is less than slow Moving Average.

Short Exit Rules

Close is less than fast Moving Average.

Input parameters

input double lot = 1 ; input int shortSmaPeriods = 5 ; input int longSmaPeriods = 200 ; input int RSIPeriods = 2 ; input int RSILongEntry = 6 ; input int RSIShortEntry = 95 ; input int slippage= 3 ; input bool useStopLoss= true ; input double stopLossPips= 30 ; input bool useTakeProfit= true ; input double takeProfitPips= 60 ;

Best results on the EUR/USD pair 1H timeframe. Play with inputs to find your desired results.