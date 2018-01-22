Author of the idea: Gusti Risyadi Noor, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

Breakout of the daily bar at the distance of "Daily Break" points.





Input Parameters

Lots manual - enable/disable manual setting of lot value;

- enable/disable manual setting of lot value; Lots - position volume (manual input);

- position volume (manual input); Risk - position volume as percent of free margin;

- position volume as percent of free margin; Stop Loss

Take Profit

Close by signal - reversing position opening direction;

- reversing position opening direction; "Daily Break" Break point - the size of the breakout;

- the size of the breakout; "Daily Break" Last bar size min - the minimum bar size;

- the minimum bar size; "Daily Break" Last bar size max - the maximum bar size;

- the maximum bar size; "Daily Break" Trailing stop - trailing value;

- trailing value; "Daily Break" Trailing step - trailing step value.

The strategy works well on the H1 timeframe: