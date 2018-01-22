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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily BreakPoint - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6811
- Rating:
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Author of the idea: Gusti Risyadi Noor, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.
Breakout of the daily bar at the distance of "Daily Break" points.
Input Parameters
- Lots manual - enable/disable manual setting of lot value;
- Lots - position volume (manual input);
- Risk - position volume as percent of free margin;
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Close by signal - reversing position opening direction;
- "Daily Break" Break point - the size of the breakout;
- "Daily Break" Last bar size min - the minimum bar size;
- "Daily Break" Last bar size max - the maximum bar size;
- "Daily Break" Trailing stop - trailing value;
- "Daily Break" Trailing step - trailing step value.
The strategy works well on the H1 timeframe:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19498
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