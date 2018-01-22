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Daily BreakPoint - expert for MetaTrader 5

risyadi | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6811
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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Author of the idea: Gusti Risyadi Noor, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

Breakout of the daily bar at the distance of "Daily Break" points.


Input Parameters

  • Lots manual - enable/disable manual setting of lot value;
  • Lots - position volume (manual input);
  • Risk - position volume as percent of free margin;
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Close by signal - reversing position opening direction;
  • "Daily Break" Break point - the size of the breakout;
  • "Daily Break" Last bar size min - the minimum bar size;
  • "Daily Break" Last bar size max - the maximum bar size;
  • "Daily Break" Trailing stop - trailing value;
  • "Daily Break" Trailing step - trailing step value.

The strategy works well on the H1 timeframe:

Daily BreakPoint AUDNZD,H1

Daily BreakPoint USDJPY,H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19498

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