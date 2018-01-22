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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KDJ Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6020
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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The author of the idea: yyy999, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
Warning! In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled KDJ Indicator file to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators
Input Parameters
- KDJ: M1 - the M1 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
- KDJ: M2 - the M2 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
- KDJ: M2 - the KdjPeriod parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Risk - percentage of risk per trade based on the free margin.
It is recommended to launch the EA on the H1 timeframe and higher.
Example of operation on EURUSD,H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19487
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