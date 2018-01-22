KDJ Expert Advisor

The author of the idea: yyy999, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Warning! In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled KDJ Indicator file to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators





Input Parameters

KDJ: M1 - the M1 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;

- the M1 parameter of the KDJ Indicator; KDJ: M2 - the M2 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;

- the M2 parameter of the KDJ Indicator; KDJ: M2 - the KdjPeriod parameter of the KDJ Indicator;

- the KdjPeriod parameter of the KDJ Indicator; Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk - percentage of risk per trade based on the free margin.

It is recommended to launch the EA on the H1 timeframe and higher.

Example of operation on EURUSD,H1: