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KDJ Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

yyy9991 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6020
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
KDJ Indicator.mq5 (8.46 KB) view
KDJ Expert Advisor.mq5 (30.26 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: yyy999, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Warning! In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled KDJ Indicator file to [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators


Input Parameters

  • KDJ: M1 - the M1 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
  • KDJ: M2 - the M2 parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
  • KDJ: M2 - the KdjPeriod parameter of the KDJ Indicator;
  • Lots - position volume;
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Risk - percentage of risk per trade based on the free margin.

It is recommended to launch the EA on the H1 timeframe and higher.

Example of operation on EURUSD,H1:

KDJ Expert Advisor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19487

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