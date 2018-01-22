Author of the idea: Andrey, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on iMA and iRSI signals. Values of iMA on four bars are compared. Indices of these bars can be optimized. The bar index is specified as a shift from the previous one:

There are two levels for the iRSI indicator:

"buy level" - if RSI is equal to or greater than this level, it is a Buy signal;

"sell level" - if RSI is equal to or lower than this level, it is a Sell signal.





Input Parameters

MA: averaging period - averaging period for iMA;

- averaging period for iMA; Index of the bar #0

Index of the bar #1 (shift from bar #0)

Index of the bar #2 (shift from bar #1)

Index of the bar #3 (shift from bar #2)

RSI: averaging period

RSI buy level

RSI sell level

Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Max position - the maximum number of open positions;

- the maximum number of open positions; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

EURUSD,M5: