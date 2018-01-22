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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GreenTrade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6200
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea: Andrey, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor trades based on iMA and iRSI signals. Values of iMA on four bars are compared. Indices of these bars can be optimized. The bar index is specified as a shift from the previous one:
There are two levels for the iRSI indicator:
- "buy level" - if RSI is equal to or greater than this level, it is a Buy signal;
- "sell level" - if RSI is equal to or lower than this level, it is a Sell signal.
Input Parameters
- MA: averaging period - averaging period for iMA;
- Index of the bar #0
- Index of the bar #1 (shift from bar #0)
- Index of the bar #2 (shift from bar #1)
- Index of the bar #3 (shift from bar #2)
- RSI: averaging period
- RSI buy level
- RSI sell level
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
- Max position - the maximum number of open positions;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
EURUSD,M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19469
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