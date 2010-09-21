CodeBaseSections
Smoothed Accelerator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator plots the smoothed value of the following experession:

Out[i]=MathLog(Close[i]/Close[i+ExtPeriodAcc]),

where ExtPeriodAcc is the accelerator period, defined by "Acc period" input parameter.

The smoothing is carried out by four-pass EMA with period, specified in the "MA period" input parameter.

Input parameters:

  • Acc period – accelerator period;
  • MA period – averaging period;
  • N History - number of bars to plot.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/192

