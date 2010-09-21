Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smoothed Accelerator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8981
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots the smoothed value of the following experession:
Out[i]=MathLog(Close[i]/Close[i+ExtPeriodAcc]),
where ExtPeriodAcc is the accelerator period, defined by "Acc period" input parameter.
The smoothing is carried out by four-pass EMA with period, specified in the "MA period" input parameter.
Input parameters:
- Acc period – accelerator period;
- MA period – averaging period;
- N History - number of bars to plot.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/192
MedianPriceChart
It plots the bar-averaged price charts (median price).ytg_Percent_Lot
The script calculates the number of lots to trade using the specified percentage of risk funds.
Hodrick-Prescott Channel
The indicator plots a price channel using the Hodrick-Prescott Filter.Position in channel
The indicator shows the position of the current price in a channel.