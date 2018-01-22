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KI_signals_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Kalenzo
A trend indicator, which receives trade signals from the XMACD histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. The KI_signals_v2 indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19369
Jims Close Positions
Closing positions: all, only profitable or only losing positions.XMA_Divergence_HTF
The XMA_Divergence indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters.