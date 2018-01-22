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Indicators

Count of candles in interval (histogram) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator calculates bullish and bearish bars in the period from The number of the starting bar (the first bar on the right of the chart) till The number of the end bar (located on the left).

The indicator with 'starting bar' (0) and 'end bar' (5):

Count of candles in interval (histogram)

Possible application: three timeframes with the same settings:

Count of candles in interval (histogram)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19328

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