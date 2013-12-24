Watch how to download trading robots for free
LinearRegressionLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7275
Real author:
Antonuk Oleg
The linear regression line with data placed in the indicator buffer.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2008.
The LinearRegressionLine indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1926
DigitalF-T01
A digital filter of rapid trend with a reference line, implemented in the form of a cloud.Math-System
A set of target support/resistance levels for the predicted price movement.
Stoch_3HTF
Three main stochastic lines from three different timeframes on one chart.INERCIA_bars
Coloring price chart bars depending on the size of price change.