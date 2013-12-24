CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LinearRegressionLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7275
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Antonuk Oleg

The linear regression line with data placed in the indicator buffer.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2008.

The LinearRegressionLine indicator

The LinearRegressionLine indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1926

DigitalF-T01 DigitalF-T01

A digital filter of rapid trend with a reference line, implemented in the form of a cloud.

Math-System Math-System

A set of target support/resistance levels for the predicted price movement.

Stoch_3HTF Stoch_3HTF

Three main stochastic lines from three different timeframes on one chart.

INERCIA_bars INERCIA_bars

Coloring price chart bars depending on the size of price change.