CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Math-System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10587
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
math-system.mq5 (15.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A set of target support/resistance levels for the predicted price movement.

See also Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance) and Murrey Math FixPeriod.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 14.02.2008.

The Math-System indicator

The Math-System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1923

Moving Average Moving Average

The Moving Average Expert Advisor trades when the price crosses the MA.

MA_3HTF MA_3HTF

Three Moving Averages with three different timeframes on one chart.

DigitalF-T01 DigitalF-T01

A digital filter of rapid trend with a reference line, implemented in the form of a cloud.

LinearRegressionLine LinearRegressionLine

The linear regression line with data placed in the indicator buffer.