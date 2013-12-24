CodeBaseSections
DigitalF-T01 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

digitalf-t01.mq5 (12.96 KB) view
A digital filter of rapid trend with a reference line, implemented in the form of a cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 08.02.2008.

The DigitalF-T01 indicator

The DigitalF-T01 indicator

