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Flat Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Flat Channel EA trades breakouts of the flat channel. When a flat channel is found or when the market slows down, the EA places a pending order expecting the channel breakout. The stop level is equal to two channel widths. The recommended pair is EURUSD with the M30 timeframe.
Input Parameters
- Time work (true → on, false → off) - enable/disable time filter.
- Trade on Tuesday - allow/prohibit trading on Tuesdays.
- Trading on Wednesday - allow/prohibit trading on Wednesdays.
- Trading on Thursday - allow/prohibit trading on Thursdays.
- Start trading on Monday - time to start trading on Monday.
- Stop trading on Friday - time to stop trading on Friday.
- Money management - enable/disable automated money management.
- Risk in % for a deal from a free margin - risk percent per trade (if Money management = false).
- Lots - lot value.
- Life_time - pending order lifetime.
- magic - EA's magic number.
- StdDev averaging period - the averaging period of the StdDev indicator.
- Flet bars - the minimum number of bars for determining the flat.
- Canal min (in pips) - minimum channel size.
- Canal max (in pips) - maximum channel size.
- Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function.
- Fibo tral - the minimum distance from the current price for moving a position to breakeven.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19150
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