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Flat Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5

JS_Sergey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10234
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Flat Channel.mq5 (52.31 KB) view
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The author of the idea: JS_Sergey, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Flat Channel EA trades breakouts of the flat channel. When a flat channel is found or when the market slows down, the EA places a pending order expecting the channel breakout. The stop level is equal to two channel widths. The recommended pair is EURUSD with the M30 timeframe.


Input Parameters

  • Time work (true → on, false → off) - enable/disable time filter.
  • Trade on Tuesday - allow/prohibit trading on Tuesdays.
  • Trading on Wednesday - allow/prohibit trading on Wednesdays.
  • Trading on Thursday - allow/prohibit trading on Thursdays.
  • Start trading on Monday - time to start trading on Monday.
  • Stop trading on Friday - time to stop trading on Friday.
  • Money management - enable/disable automated money management.
  • Risk in % for a deal from a free margin - risk percent per trade (if Money management = false).
  • Lots - lot value.
  • Life_time - pending order lifetime.
  • magic - EA's magic number.
  • StdDev averaging period - the averaging period of the StdDev indicator.
  • Flet bars - the minimum number of bars for determining the flat.
  • Canal min (in pips) - minimum channel size.
  • Canal max (in pips) - maximum channel size.
  • Breakeven - enable/disable the breakeven function.
  • Fibo tral - the minimum distance from the current price for moving a position to breakeven.

Flat Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19150

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