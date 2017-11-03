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Current Next Futures - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script has three independent functions for determining the current (nearest) FORTS futures.
The short name of the futures, such as br, is specified in the script parameters.
The script outputs the full name of the previous, current and the next futures.
Using these functions, it is easy to create an Expert Advisor that will select the current futures and trade it, both in the strategy tester and on a real account.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19141
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