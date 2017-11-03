CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Differential indicator by Sultonov - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yousufkhodja Sultonov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Ihor Herasko
Ihor Herasko

Ihor Herasko

4.8 (26)
11 products 62 codes 46 topics 7483 comments
Views:
8124
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator lines show the accumulated sums of bulls and bears power for the user-defined period.


Method of Calculation

Bulls power is calculated by the following formula:

BullsPower(i) = SUM(Close(i) - Close(i + 1), N) / BUN

where the following applies:

  • BullsPower(i) - the current bulls power.
  • Close(i) - the Close price of the current bar.
  • Close(i + 1) - the Close price of the previous bar.
  • N - indicator calculation period.
  • BUN - the number of positive increments of Close prices over N bars. The sum includes only positive increments.

Accordingly, the following formula is used for calculating the bears power:

BearsPower(i) = SUM(Close(i + 1) - Close(i), N) / BEN

where the following applies:

  • BearsPower(i) - the current bears power.
  • BEN - the number of negative increments of Close prices over N bars. The sum includes only negative increments.


Parameters

  1. Calculate period - the number of past bars used for the calculation of indicator values (specified as N in the formulas).
  2. The number of bars to display - the number of past bars, on which the indicator values will be displayed. To display the indicator on the whole available history, enter any unnatural number (0 or less). The parameter does not affect the indicator quality.


Interpretation

The red indicator line shows the bears power, and the blue line indicates the bulls power. The higher line shows the stronger side. The intersection of lines indicates trend change and is a good moment for opening a deal in the direction of the power that appeared to be above the other one.

Fig. 1. Change of an uptrend to a downtrend.


Update 22.09.2017

  • The error in recognizing the Russian language of the terminal has been fixed.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19142

Current Next Futures Current Next Futures

The script has three independent functions for determining the current FORTS futures.

Vortex Indicator System Vortex Indicator System

A trading system based on the Vortex indicator signals.

Flat Channel Flat Channel

The Expert Advisor trades in a channel. When a flat channel is found or when the market slows down, the EA places a pending order expecting the channel breakout.

HarVesteR HarVesteR

The Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD; Moving Average, MA; Average Directional Movement Index, ADX. It closes half of the profitable position.