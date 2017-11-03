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Alligator - expert for MetaTrader 5

AM2 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8945
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
Alligator.mq5 (34.87 KB) view
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The author of the idea: Andrey Kornishkin, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

A trading system based on the Alligator indicator. If possible, the EA moves positions to breakeven and then enables trailing stop.

BUY Signal:

Alligator BUY

SELL Signal:

Alligator SELL

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19172

HarVesteR HarVesteR

The Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD; Moving Average, MA; Average Directional Movement Index, ADX. It closes half of the profitable position.

Flat Channel Flat Channel

The Expert Advisor trades in a channel. When a flat channel is found or when the market slows down, the EA places a pending order expecting the channel breakout.

Locker Locker

The EA lock positions.

e-Skoch pending orders e-Skoch pending orders

Works with pending stop orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop). Monitors spread %.