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Alligator - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Andrey Kornishkin, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
A trading system based on the Alligator indicator. If possible, the EA moves positions to breakeven and then enables trailing stop.
BUY Signal:
SELL Signal:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19172
The Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD; Moving Average, MA; Average Directional Movement Index, ADX. It closes half of the profitable position.Flat Channel
The Expert Advisor trades in a channel. When a flat channel is found or when the market slows down, the EA places a pending order expecting the channel breakout.
The EA lock positions.e-Skoch pending orders
Works with pending stop orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop). Monitors spread %.