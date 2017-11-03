CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EA Trix - expert for MetaTrader 5

funyoo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8239
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
TRIX ARROWS.mq5 (14.36 KB) view
EA Trix.mq5 (61.5 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea: bobby, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades following the TRIX ARROWS indicator signals:

The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator with an additional signal line and arrows displayed at the intersection of the main and the signal lines.

The principle for determining the intersection of the main and the signal lines:

  • If on the previous bar the signal line was below the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is above the main one, it is an "UP" signal.
  • If on the previous bar the signal line was above the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is below the main one, it is a "DOWN" signal.

TRIX ARROWS

Testing results on EURUSD, H1:

EA Trix

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19067

TRIX ARROWS TRIX ARROWS

The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator + the signal line + arrows at the intersection of the signal and the main lines.

Carbophos Carbophos

The Expert Advisor sets a grid of pending Sell Limit and Buy Limit orders.

Pending orders by time Pending orders by time

The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.

OpenTime OpenTime

Opening and closing positions at a specified time.