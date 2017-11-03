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EA Trix - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: bobby, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor trades following the TRIX ARROWS indicator signals:
The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator with an additional signal line and arrows displayed at the intersection of the main and the signal lines.
The principle for determining the intersection of the main and the signal lines:
- If on the previous bar the signal line was below the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is above the main one, it is an "UP" signal.
- If on the previous bar the signal line was above the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is below the main one, it is a "DOWN" signal.
Testing results on EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19067
The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator + the signal line + arrows at the intersection of the signal and the main lines.Carbophos
The Expert Advisor sets a grid of pending Sell Limit and Buy Limit orders.
The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.OpenTime
Opening and closing positions at a specified time.