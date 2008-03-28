Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trendlines Day - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31895
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: nsi2000
TrendlinesDay indicator.
Inout
Inout indicator.Linear Regression Channel
Custom Linear Regression Tool. Values of LR line and Support and Resistance lines are in buffers.
QQE with Alerts
The modified version of indicator Qualitative Quantitative Estimation.TDI-With Alerts
Indicator TDI-With Alerts. The description look in a code.