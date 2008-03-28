CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trendlines Day - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
31895
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: nsi2000

TrendlinesDay indicator.


Inout Inout

Inout indicator.

Linear Regression Channel Linear Regression Channel

Custom Linear Regression Tool. Values of LR line and Support and Resistance lines are in buffers.

QQE with Alerts QQE with Alerts

The modified version of indicator Qualitative Quantitative Estimation.

TDI-With Alerts TDI-With Alerts

Indicator TDI-With Alerts. The description look in a code.