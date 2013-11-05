Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Flame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8824
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows the method of drawing gradient semitransparent areas with independent update rate.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1951
i-SKB-F
Barishpolts' moving channels on fractals.BAT_ATRv1
The NRTR indicator based on Average True Range technical indicator.
ZZ_YZ_MDAC_ELDER 1-1000
The MDAC indicator with bar coloring according to Elder.EMA_Prediction
A semaphore arrow indicator using two moving averages.